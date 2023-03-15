RFMF officers deployed to assist Vanuatu in recovery efforts

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A team of 31 personnel from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, led by Commissioner Eastern Division Vitale Varo, has departed Fiji to assist in recovery efforts in Vanuatu after Tropical Cyclones Kevin and Judy devastated the island.

This deployment follows another team that arrived in Vanuatu last week and is expected to send food rations and a health team to provide surge support.

Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka commended the team for responding to the national call of duty and urged them to uphold their responsibilities.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The deployment, Ditoka says represents an opportunity for Fiji to reciprocate the kind gesture of support that Vanuatu offered Fiji in the aftermath of the Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.



[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/ Facebook]