RFMF launches Poppy Appeal

The 2024 Poppy Appeal was officially launched yesterday at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ Stanley Brown Naval Base in Suva.

The Chief Guest, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, while officiating at the launch, spoke about the significance of the red poppy, tracing its roots to the World War I poem “In Flanders Fields.”

He noted that the poppy has become a universal symbol of remembrance, representing both the suffering of war and the courage of those who served.

Ditoka emphasized that the poppy not only honors the struggles and sacrifices of servicemen and women but also conveys a powerful message to future generations about the importance of peace.



He added that in times of hardship, the poppy serves as a reminder of hope and goodwill.



The launch was attended by key figures, including RFMF Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai, Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Police Force Juki Fong Chew, members of the ex-servicemen association, and RFMF personnel.



