RFMF Engineers mark 50 years on Sappers Day

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Engineers Regiment marked Sappers Day and the 50th anniversary of the Rural Development and Engineering Unit at the Nabuni Barracks in Cunnigham outside Suva yesterday.

The Unit was established in 1975 by the late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara as a key element in national development post-independence.

Retired Colonel Ratu Jone Baledrokadroka, the Chief Guest noted the unit’s growth from four troops on Makogai Island to over 600 personnel today, with major expansions by 1980 and 1988.

The Engineers Unit have built vital rural infrastructure across Fiji, from Rotuma to Kadavu, Yasawa, and Lau, including roads, bridges, hospitals, schools, and community halls, improving lives in remote areas.



They played crucial roles in disaster responses to cyclones like Bebe, Meli, Oscar, Nigel, Eric, Kina, and Winston, showcasing resilience.

Sappers formed the core of Fiji’s 1982 deployment to the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) and continue supporting RFMF peacekeeping missions globally in mobility, counter-mobility, and services.



International partners have enhanced the corps’ professionalism through training.

The celebration also observed a moment of silence for fallen sappers.

