RFMF continues with ongoing projects

[ Source : Republic of Fiji Military Forces/Facebook]

Commander Land Force, Brigadier-General Onisivoro Covunisaqa, accompanied by Lieutenant-Colonel Semi Mocelutu, Commanding Officer of the Engineers, conducted a comprehensive project site tour in Vanualevu this week.

The purpose of the visit is to inspect ongoing RFMF projects and also to engage with troops deployed across various sites.

Brig-Gen Covunisaqa reiterated the constitutional role of the RFMF, emphasizing the paramount importance of discipline during deployments and engagements.

Despite facing challenging weather conditions across Fiji, he expressed profound gratitude for the unwavering sacrifice and dedication of the troops, particularly while being away from their families.

The tour commenced with a courtesy call to the Commissioner Northern Division’s Office at Macuata House followed by an operations brief at G Coy (Sukanaivalu Barracks).

The team visited the New Cakaudrove Provincial Building at the Yaroi Government Compound before inspecting the Nakorovou Village Kubulau Church Project Site.

The trip concluded with a visit to the Kia Island Church Project.

Throughout the visit, Brig-Gen Covunisaqa, Assistant Chaplain Rev. Capt. Tama, and Lt-Col Mocelutu actively engaged with the troops, fostering camaraderie, and reinforcing the RFMF’s commitment to its constitutional duties and community projects.