RFMF Commander calls for reconciliation and restoration

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Jone Kalouniwai has emphasized the importance of acknowledging past wrongs and seeking reconciliation with those who have been affected by their actions.

The Force Church Service at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua yesterday marked a significant event as the institution embarked on a journey of reconciliation and restoration.

Major General Kalouniwai, in his address to the congregation, highlighted the need for the RFMF to redeem itself as an institution and embark on a process of transformation, reconciliation, and restoration.

The events of 1987, 2000, and 2006 were mentioned as key moments in Fiji’s history where the RFMF played a significant role in political upheaval.

Major General Kalouniwai urged members of the RFMF to reach out to those who have been wronged and amend things in order to set them right.

The call for reconciliation and restoration comes at a crucial time for the RFMF as it seeks to move forward from its troubled past and build a more positive and inclusive future.

Major General Kalouniwai’s words serve as a reminder of the responsibility that the RFMF has to the people of Fiji and the importance of seeking forgiveness and reconciliation in order to heal the wounds of the past.

The Church Service was a symbolic gesture of the RFMF’s commitment to reconciliation and restoration.

It is hoped that this event will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the RFMF, one that is characterized by transparency, accountability, and a commitment to upholding the values of democracy and respect for human rights.

Major General Kalouniwai says by acknowledging the mistakes of the past and seeking forgiveness, the RFMF can begin to rebuild trust with the people of Fiji and move towards a more peaceful and prosperous future.