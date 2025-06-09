Rewa invests in youth for a safer future

[File Photo]

This year’s Rewa Day Celebration is focused on giving children and young people a stronger start in life with the first-ever Rewa Education Expo.

Rewa Provincial Council Education Committee Chair Etuate Mataitini states the expo aims to ease the pressure on parents who struggle to provide school essentials.

He added it ensures no child falls behind due to lack of supplies, from exercise books and backpacks to learning support materials.

Article continues after advertisement

“Education is the biggest armor that could help defend our children from falling into the trap of the dark world we are currently facing nowadays.”

Mataitini said the initiative supports students from primary to tertiary levels.

He stressed that investing in youth is also a way to protect them from crime, drugs and other risks facing today’s young people.

Roko Tui Rewa Kitione Raibevu said the province’s strategy was to invest in children now to secure a safer, stronger Rewa in the future.

He adds the goal is to help children prosper and make smart choices despite today’s challenges.

With education at its heart, Rewa Day is evolving from a cultural festival into a promise that every child and youth in the province has a future and the province will support them every step of the way.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.