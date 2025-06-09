Rewa health officials push for continued budget support

[File Photo]

Health officials in the Rewa Sub-Division are urging continued government investment in critical infrastructure upgrades, with hopes pinned on the upcoming national budget.

Sub-Divisional Medical Officer Dr. Charlie Rasue says refurbishment work is already underway in several facilities.

However emphasizes that many centres remain in urgent need of repair and modernization.

Dr. Charlie Rasue

He says these improvements are long overdue.

“That is something we are glad that the Government of the day has taken the initiative to ensure that we get to have facilities that are comfortable and conducive to the work environment that we want to serve the people with.”

Dr. Rasue says the improvements are not just about physical upgrades, but about creating a healthier, more efficient environment for both health workers and the communities they serve.

When asked if the Ministry expects a budget increase to address key challenges like these, Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu said they remain hopeful.

He adds that the Ministry has made specific submissions, including a focus on addressing HIV.

In the 2024–2025 National Budget, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services was allocated $451.8 million.

The 2025–2026 National Budget will be announced next Friday by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

