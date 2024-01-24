News

Revised OMRS guidelines to enhance civil service efficiency

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 24, 2024 10:42 am

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Public Service Commission approved an amendment to the Open Merit Recruitment and Selection Guidelines to bolster efficiency in the Civil Service during its meeting last week.

This exercise aims to address the significant workforce turnover in the Civil Service, streamline acting appointments, and tap into the local talent pool for alternative appointments.

This also includes allowing step movements in salary bands, an initiative that was put on hold in August 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commission Chair Luke Rokovada says this commitment is a response to the critical need for strategic workforce planning in order to effectively manage the 887 employees currently in acting positions across ministries and departments.

Rokovada says that there are certain positions with acting roles shared by two employees across the Civil Service.

He adds that this move is expected to ensure effective and efficient service delivery across government sectors.

A thorough review of the civil service will be undertaken later this year.

