Review of Immigration Act accommodates VKB

Fijians should expect changes to the Immigration Act 2003 following the cabinet’s approval for a review.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says this will be a holistic review that will be carried out by the Attorney General’s Office in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rabuka stated that this legislation will benefit Fijians who are recognized in the Vola ni Kawa Bula but are not citizens.

“People on the Vola ni Kawa Bula coming back, their children and grandchildren, those that joined the British Army, they’re still on the Vola ni Kawa Bula but aren’t citizens. They will be facilitated to re-enter.”

The Act provides for the regulation of individuals entering or transiting Fiji and the purposes for such travel.

The review team will include representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, and the Office of the Attorney General.