Restoring trust key as police tackle drug challenges: Tudravu

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has acknowledged the significant internal challenges faced by the organization as it works to rebuild public trust amid rising drug cases involving its own officers.

Speaking at the 27th Attorney General’s Conference in Nadi, Tudravu addressed the issue of institutional integrity, describing the removal of officers involved in drug offences as essential to restoring confidence in law enforcement.

He revealed that between 2020 and 2025, 47 police officers were charged with drug-related offences.

While the Commissioner accepts criticism of the organization, he stated that this does not reflect a corrupt institution, noting that over 5,000 officers remain honest and committed to their oath of service.

Tudravu reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to removing those involved in drug offences.

He also discussed the operational realities of drug enforcement, noting that the majority of Fiji’s drug arrests are linked to marijuana.

He says between 2022 and October 2025, police recorded 8,076 cases of unlawful possession of marijuana, compared with 861 cases related to methamphetamine.

He says the focus remains firm on both types of drugs but acknowledged that marijuana cases are naturally higher due to domestic cultivation.

The Commissioner also used the platform to call for a stronger national approach to tackling the root causes of drug use and trafficking.

He urged stakeholders to work together to identify the social and economic pressures driving individuals to turn to drugs, either for consumption or as a source of income.

Tudravu reiterated that police will continue to enforce the law as long as marijuana remains illegal but said that long-term solutions require collective effort.

