Responsible fishing practice vital: Lakeba

Conservation International Fiji is promoting a balanced approach to sustainable fisheries management, focusing on both preserving fish stocks and addressing the social dynamics of fishing communities.

CIF National Director Mere Lakeba says the organization aims to build responsible fishing practices in communities, ensuring economic viability while also considering the social aspects of fishing.

The CIF National Director states that responsible fishing practices in local communities go beyond ensuring the availability of fish stocks.

“It’s also an opportunity to address those that are fishing, which is the social aspect in terms of how we are trying to ensure that we have responsible fishers, that they are also being addressed in terms of the whole concept of sustainable fisheries management.”

Lakeba highlights the importance of considering both the economic viability and the social well-being of fishers, noting that many times, a strict focus on economic gains could lead to the neglect of social factors.

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu feels awareness is more important than enforcement.

“You know, it’d be unfair if you go out and, you know, enforce, confiscate, when you know that you haven’t done enough awareness on this, on the ban of this important fish species.”

Conservation International continues to work with communities across Fiji to implement these principles, ensuring that the economic viability does not trade off the stocks and also those that are involved in that particular fishing operation.