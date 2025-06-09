Residents seek saltwater purification assistance

Residents of Lau are raising concerns over the lack of a reliable water supply on the islands.

This issue was highlighted during the National Rural Development Plan consultation for the Eastern Division.

Lau representative Safaira Tagivuni says the islands are facing severe water shortages and are seeking assistance to purify salt water for safe drinking.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have a lot of sea water and the only option is to infrastructure to help purify it just like that was done in Navatu. That would help a lot in the island.”

She adds that the limited access to clean water is affecting daily life, including cooking, hygiene, and other essential activities.

Residents are urging the government and relevant agencies to provide long-term solutions, including proper water infrastructure and sustainable purification systems, to ensure the community has access to safe and reliable drinking water.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.