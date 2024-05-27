Twenty Fijians safely repatriated

Twenty Fijians have been safely repatriated from New Caledonia to Australia.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald, says two flights departed New Caledonia earlier today with seventeen Fijian nationals onboard; this is an addition to the three Fijians who departed yesterday.

Fiji’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has been working closely with its Australian counterparts to repatriate Fijian nationals from French territory.

Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia, Ajay Amrit, is in Brisbane to receive the Fijian nationals arriving from New Caledonia and is facilitating arrangements for their onward flight to Fiji.

The government acknowledges the outstanding support provided by the Australian government in the repatriation of Fijian nationals stranded in New Caledonia.

It says this swift assistance is yet another demonstration of Australia’s deep commitment to our renewed and elevated Vuvale Partnership.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry is also extending appreciation to Fiji Airways for their timely support in the provision of seats for Fijian nationals as they switch to departing from Brisbane instead of Noumea.

The Ministry will continue to work with its Australian counterparts on the repatriation efforts in the coming days.