Rental car operators push for policy review

The Fiji Rental Car Association is calling on the government and the Land Transport Authority to urgently address serious issues affecting the industry.

President Mohammed Shafik says rental car operators are facing rising costs, strict rules, and unfair penalties and illegal operations that are putting their businesses at risk.

He highlighted this during the Association’s Annual General Meeting in Suva today.

Article continues after advertisement

Shafik says they are struggling to survive.

“One of the most pressing concerns in the rental industry is age limit restriction placed on the rental vehicles. A blanket policy that discards actual road worthiness and the conditions of the vehicles. Many well-maintained vehicles are being forced off the road while operators are left with no affordable and practical alternatives.”

Shafik also says that the traffic fines often stay on the operator’s record, even when the driver is at fault.

He says this blocks important business transactions like transferring vehicles.

Shafik also highlighted the threat of illegal rental operators who avoid paying taxes and operating fees, while legal businesses are heavily burdened by insurance, loan interest, and other costs.

LTA Board Chair, Inosi Kuridrani acknowledges the concerns and promised that the Authority will review its policies.

He says LTA is committed to working with the industry to improve the system.

I assure you of LTA’s willingness to strengthen private partnerships, to streamline processes, and to find innovative ways to improve how we regulate and support the sector.

He is also encouraging rental companies to continue engaging with LTA and to work together toward a safer, fairer, and more modern transport system in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.