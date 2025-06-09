Rent defaulters face eviction

file photo

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has obtained court orders to dismantle structures and take back possession of leased land from tenants who failed to pay rent.

TLTB confirms that legal action has been taken in 500 tenant cases to enforce payment, and in two instances, court orders have been issued to repossess land and remove structures.

The Board stresses that rent payment is a fundamental term and condition of leases, which must be paid on time in January and June each year.

TLTB says tenants are given exclusive possession of the land to provide security, shelter, and livelihoods, and landowners who have allowed their land to be leased are legally entitled to receive their rental returns on time.

As of the end of last month, TLTB has recorded a 26% reduction in rental arrears, from $31 million at the start of the year to $23 million.

There are around 19,331 tenants currently in arrears, with 6,276 agricultural tenants owing $3.7 million and 13,055 non-agricultural tenants owing $18.8 million.

It is urging tenants to prioritize rent payments in their budgets and is encouraging those facing financial difficulties to contact the nearest TLTB office to discuss partial payment plans.

This initiative aims to provide flexibility and support to help tenants manage their rental obligations.

