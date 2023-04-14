Relocation plans worry Nabua tenants

[File Photo]

Tenants of the Public Rental Board property along Mead Road in Nabua are starting to feel worried about plans to relocate them given the possible demolition of the property.

Esala Qoroya told FBC News he has been living in the property for over 30 years and is aware that it is not safe anymore.

Qoroya says the flats have been there for ages, and he is one of the few that have been moved from their original flat to another as there are cracks in the walls of the one they used to occupy.

He says they’ve been told that assessments will be carried out, but they are hoping that PRB will assist with relocation if the need arises.

“Some of these families have been here for generations; their grandfathers were here, their father was here, and it’s them now, and it’s really very hard for them to move out of here. We are going to have a meeting with the Public Rental Board because the flats themselves are deteriorating.”

Qoroya says the majority of the tenants are still unaware of the current state of the discussion.

Another resident told FBC News she is very concerned as she has nowhere to go if tenants are told to move out.

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says reports by engineers suggest that the ground condition is not safe anymore.

Nalumisa had stated that relocation is the option that is being considered.

Over 150 families resides in the property.