Rejected motions caused NFP to boycott parliament

The National Federation Party boycotted Parliament in the last four days due to the non-response from the Speaker regarding their two motions.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad says their first motion was to call for a bipartisan committee to inquire into reforms in the education sector carried out since 2014.

The second is for an inquiry into the public-private partnership of Lautoka and Ba hospitals however, the NFP claims the Speakers Office and the Acting Secretary-General rejected both motions even before the Business Committee was convened.

Professor Prasad says questions that they wish to ask Government Ministers which was also been ruled out include those regarding the Fiji Sugar Corporation’s dealings.

“Government puts in a lot of money, tax payers funds into FSC, now if the Oppositions is asking a question on FSC, it is legitimate, it’s a tax payers’ money that you think is going to fund the Fiji Sugar Corporation.”

Prasad says they also boycotted parliament in support of the Sigatoka River landowner’s petition tabled by Opposition MP Viliame Gavoka in Parliament last Tuesday.

The NFP will later make a decision regarding their next move in the next parliament sitting.