Regular dental check-ups vital says MoH

The Health Ministry is urging everyone to prioritize regular dental check-ups.

It says that good oral health starts with early detection, stressing that prevention is key to avoiding serious issues down the line.

Acting Divisional Dental Officer Western, Venina Wati, stresses that these visits allow dentists to spot potential problems, like tooth decay and gum disease, long before they become painful or visible.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that early detection can also identify issues like oral cancer, which, when caught in its early stages, has a much higher cure rate.

“You can come as regularly as possible. If you’re very particular or a health-conscious person, it’s good to visit the dentist regularly.”

She also notes that many people think toothaches are minor and can be ignored, but in reality, they often signal a more serious issue.

Acting Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Luisa Cikamatana, says the ministry is focusing on decentralizing dental services in rural and maritime areas to ensure that people receive proper and timely medical assistance.

“The ministry is working on decentralizing our prosthetic services, such as the making of false teeth. Initially, we offered this service only at divisional hospitals, but for the first time, we are decentralizing it to sub-divisional hospitals.”

Dr. Cikamatana adds that by being proactive about oral health, individuals can catch potential problems before they become painful or require costly treatments.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.