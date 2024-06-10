Registrar of Political Parties confirms receipt of resignation letters

Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa [File Photo]

Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa confirms she has received resignation letters from FijiFirst members and office holders.

She says the resignation letters were received today.

Mataiciwa adds that party officials who have resigned from their respective roles include Voreqe Bainimarama Founding Member, Leader and Member Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum Foundation Member and Member Ratu Joji Satakala President and Member Selai Adimaitoga Vice President and Member Ravindran Kumaran Vice President and Member Shailesh Kumar Foundation Member and Member, Faiyaz Koya Acting General Secretary and Registered Officer Hem Chand Acting Treasurer.

[Source: FijiFirst/ Facebook]

Mataiciwa maintains that the notice issued to the party on May 30 giving the party until 4pm on 28th June to amend its Constitution still stands.

The Registrar further reiterates that under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013 she does not have any intervening powers to the filling of positions in a party or overall management of affairs but will only intervene if a party has breached the Act.

She says any further questions relating to this must be addressed to FijiFirst who under the law have the liberty to function themselves according to their party constitution without interference from the Registrar.