Refrain from travelling out to sea: Navy Commander

The Fiji Navy is calling on all Fijians to refrain from travelling out to sea especially those living in coastal areas.

This comes after a rescue mission in coordination with Police resulted in the rescue of five people in Tavua last night

Commander Captain Humphrey Tawake says the search continues for another four people – two in Cikobia, Vanua Levu and two women who were reported missing in Vatuwaqa Suva.

“With the downpour of rain there is likelihood that you would like to go out to sea or out in the river but please adhere to the weather warnings that has been advised through the radio and through the weather office. These are not normal times. We have been having the impacts of climate change and it’s not getting any better. It will get stronger and more frequent.”

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says people need to start taking responsibility of their lives during this difficult period.

“We are again reminding the public that warnings are issued for a reason. Please help us and adhere to this warning.”

The Fiji Navy says it will assist the National Disaster Management Office when the need arises especially with search and rescue missions.