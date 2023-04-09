Reflect on significance of Easter: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad is urging Fijians to reflect on the spiritual significance of Easter.

In his Easter message to the country, Prasad says this is important as we search for answers to our pressing national issues.

He says Easter is yet again a timely reminder to all of us about the sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ for the good of humanity.

Article continues after advertisement

The Finance Minister says people must also remember and reach out to their suffering countrymen, women, elders, widows and children and see in them the redemption message of Easter and the dignified compassion of Christ.

Prasad says all of us must demonstrate our unflinching commitment to the cause of humanity.

He adds Fijians should harness their energy and resources to reclaim, rebuild, restore and reunite as a nation.