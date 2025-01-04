Recycled coffee pods and cans sparks business startup

With sustainability in mind and entrepreneurship at heart, Wati Chew is making waves with, Watty’s Attire, which specializes in crafting unique and eco-friendly jewelry from upcycled coffee pods and aluminum cans.

With a passion for sustainability and creativity, Chew is transforming everyday waste into beautiful works of art, showcasing the power of innovation in the fashion and environmental sectors.

Chew’s journey began two years ago when she started experimenting with discarded coffee pods and aluminum cans, materials that are often overlooked and discarded.

Article continues after advertisement

“We do upcycling of coffee pods and aluminum cans. We started about two years ago and we are based in Vatuwaqa. Many people especially appreciate the unique products that we make.”

Each piece of jewelry crafted by Chew is handmade with precision, skill, and a deep respect for the environment.

Her work is not only a celebration of creativity but also a call to action, promoting the idea of sustainable fashion and reducing waste.

Chew is not only recycling materials but also raising awareness about the importance of reducing waste.

Her commitment to sustainability has also resonated with consumers.

As Watty’s Attire continues to thrive, Chew hopes her work will inspire more people to consider the impact of their purchases and encourage others to think creatively about how they can reuse and repurpose materials.