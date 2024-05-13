News

Recognize the inhumanity of indenture system

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected]

May 13, 2024 4:25 pm

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission strongly condemns the horrors and human rights breaches during the Girmit era.

Chair Pravesh Sharma made the comments as we pay homage to thousands of the Girmityas who were brought to Fiji from India by the British some 145 years ago under the Indenture System.

Sharma says the Girmit system represents a dark chapter in our history, marked by violence, abuse, exploitation and systemic disregard for human dignity.

Article continues after advertisement

Available literature shows that around 60, 500 Indian migrant workers were shipped to Fiji from India, between 1879 and 1916, who were subjected to torture, harsh working conditions to forced labor, discrimination, and the denial of fundamental rights and freedoms.

Sharma adds that as we reflect on this painful history, today, it is important to recognize the historical injustices suffered during Girmit.

He states the victims of violence surely deserve an apology from their oppressors.

The Commission acknowledges that the descendants of the Girmityas have been afforded equal citizenry as stipulated in the 2013 Constitution and they continue to contribute in the development of Fiji, their home.

The Commission reiterates the importance to preserve historical memory, and foster inclusive societies based on equality, where human rights are upheld and protected for all.

Duo remanded in custody for alleged murder

Wounds of the past must be confronted: Rabuka

Direct descendants honored at Girmit Day

Recognize the inhumanity of indenture system

President honors Girmityas' legacy on Girmit Day

PM assures the diaspora that government is progressing

Women troubled with shortage of water

Four front court for fraud related offences

Ministry clarifies cessation of outpatient services at CWM

Coconut Millers replace damaged boiler

First commercial tissue banana plantation

Indian election enters fourth phase as rhetoric over religion

Maya Rudolph is the ultimate ‘mother’ in showstopping ‘SNL’ opening monologue

Drua have to find a way: Byrne

Cane to hang Test boots this year

Saifiti may miss Titans clash

Next chess meet later this month

‘The Veil’ unravels despite the hook of Elisabeth Moss in spy mode

Floods kill 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra, 17 missing

Brazil floods kill 143, government announces emergency spending

How the Black Opry is helping elevate artists of color in country music

Kautoga and Verevou back for Rewa

Fijians continue to impress in Top 14

Ba and Nadi final in Muslim IDC

Cubs officially activate RHP Kyle Hendricks from IL

Ukrainian strike on apartment block kills 15

Nemo's Eurovision win fires up Swiss advocates for non-binary rights

Sela a work in progress

Emotional Farebrother win for coach Ranitu

Western Canada blazes cause evacuation orders, air quality concerns

Celebrating Buddha's birthday, a South Korean DJ is in spotlight

Arsenal reclaim provisional top spot with 1-0 win at Man United

Tabilo beats Djokovic in huge upset at Italian Open

Hibiscus festival likely to make a comeback

Injury-hit Titans survive late Cowboys comeback

Roosters continue to pile on points in big win over Warriors

Auroras dazzle in Latin America as solar storm causes rare displays

Eurovision is back in its spiritual home

Two charged in relation to Caubati man’s alleged murder

Ba police search for alleged assault suspect

Ministry urges women to be positive role models

Raids lead to more drug seizures and arrests

Drua still in top eight

Lomachenko outclasses Kambosos

Rewa dedicates result to mothers

Work progresses on National Security Defence Review

Traditional knowledge critical for ocean preservation

England's Anderson to retire from tests after Lord's match

Jayson Tatum scores 33 as Celtics take 2-1 lead on Cavs

Sam Rubin, Los Angeles TV mainstay, dead at 64

Kumar reigns again in chess meet

Wildfire evacuation notice issued for major Canada oil town

Hekari United secure crucial win with second-half double

‘Young Sheldon’ delivers a long-awaited shock

No excuse for Drua loss

Canadian police arrest fourth man for murder of Sikh leader Nijjar

Boy drowns in Navosai Creek

Sela double seals draw for Rewa

Association notes downturn in retail sales

Nadal unclear on French Open participation after Rome exit

PM pays respect to fallen soldiers

MoH clarifies AstraZeneca vaccine situation

Triathlon-France's Periault clinches gold at Yokohoma

Nikki Glaser had the week of her career

US 'alarmed,' 50,000 protest Georgia's foreign agent bill

Matavesi double in big win

Afghanistan floods kill at least 153

Mother’s Day movies that pull at ALL the heartstrings

HA refocuses on core business objective

Rewa to bank on experience against Auckland City

Chelsea's Sterling, Jackson score late goals in 3-2 win over Forest

Prasad salutes women for their bravery

Labasa acknowledges Girmit descendants

Tebara Carnival fundraises to beautify Nausori Town

Gvardiol double in rout of Fulham sends Man City top

West Ham deal hammer blow to Luton's survival hopes with 3-1 win

Burnley relegated after 2-1 loss at Spurs

Wissa strikes in stoppage time as Brentford win at Bournemouth

Newcastle edge towards Europe after 1-1 draw with Brighton

Doucoure secures Everton record with win over Sheffield United

Palace climb past Wolves with their fifth win in six games

Force outclass Drua in Perth

Brumbies survive Waratahs comeback

Southern side finally earn derby success in Super Rugby Pacific

Vern Cotter’s side go top of Super Rugby Pacific

Sharks dig deep to break six-year drought in Melbourne

Dragons overcome error-prone Rabbitohs

Bradman's best propels Knights to victory in Tamworth

Meet the British wrestling collective with 'queer joy' at its core

US says Israel's use of weapons may have violated international law

Maroons win Farebrother after 21 years

LTA records fraudulent activities in driving schools

Prasad highlights Girmityas' legacy of peaceful solutions

Reduce unforced errors: Byrne

Swamy replaced as Nadi coach

eTransport cards can be redeemed

Ochoa and Lozano out of Mexico's young Copa America squad

Mexico heat wave melts temperature records in ten cities

China to enhance scholarships for vocational training

UNDP to help PIF in establishing future foresight unit

Historic Bosco Trophy win for Suva

Christie's previews Michael Schumacher watches going up for auction

Raiders raid Silktails in one sided affair

Maivunidawa powers Mini Kulas to final

Prasad honors contributions of Girmityas

Stage set for first Farebrother Trophy challenge

Stakeholders unite to alleviate water crisis in Vutia District

Gap is closing on Auckland City

Comic book gives the lowdown on Janet Jackson's life and career

PM calls for funding for Fiji's fleet decarbonisation

Cavaliers out to gain upper hand against top-seeded Celtics

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

Ex-Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. to stand trial for rape

Embrace traditional knowledge for oceans: Prasad

Biden jokes Trump should have injected himself with bleach

Two new 'Lord of the Rings' movies heading to theaters

Beach Boys book covers 60 years of sun

Australia says Palestinian UN membership bid builds peace momentum

Ministry expresses concern over risky habits of drug use

Byrne confident in Matawalu-Ravula pairing

Rewa trio in doubt

HA works with TLTB to recover $2.5m outstanding loan

Shortage of blood remains a challenge

French soccer star Mbappe confirms he will leave Paris Saint Germain

Green transition vital for PIC’s

Bednarek storms to 200m victory in Doha

Panthers prove too good for Dogs but lose captain Cleary

Reds rally to beat Rebels at Suncorp Stadium

Visitors cruise to Super Rugby Pacific victory

Mam, Mariner magnificent as Broncos down Eels

British commander says air drops a lifesaver

Three law amendments approved by World Rugby

Fiji FACT pool fixtures released

US 'deeply troubled' by actions against protesters in Georgia

Mataiciwa appointed SoE, Nakarawa is FCS Commissioner

RKS, Sila no show at Eastern Zone 7s

Pope starts countdown to Holy Year centred on theme of hope

Auckland City is beatable: Singh

Efforts underway to address stray animal concerns

Stakeholders note shift in behavior at Fiji Finals

Fiji Water senior rep from the US to be in next week

Belief key for Western Force

China extends support to agriculture sector

Ratu Wiliame challenges businesses

U19 women’s cricket set for Bali

Fiji Museum to display limited artifacts on Girmit Day

No pressure says Clark as fans follow her to WNBA

Slow is the first film to really understand asexuality

Peru's poverty rate ticks up for second straight year

Film-maker says he wants to change 'sexist' Bollywood

Twin decisions from Colombian courts deal blows to Petro's government

Investigation into Qiliho’s leaked picture begins, Panapasa apologizes

Nothing to worry about says RFMF Commander

Polish judge at heart of spy scandal loses immunity

Kamikamica meets kava associations in the US

The Killers' hit becomes the biggest song never to top charts

Tuisova set for Racing Metro debut

Delta Tigers in good spirits ahead of showdown

Deaths in Brazil floods rise to 107, horse rescued from rooftop

FICAC investigation into lot allotment abuse continues

Residents raise drainage concerns with SCC

DPM Prasad urges ocean collaboration efforts

$20k boost for Basketball Fiji

Fisheries Ministry enhances livelihood projects

Comprehensive solutions needed to confront sugar sector issues

Nadal battles past Bergs in Italian Open first round

Activists claim intimidation by police

Woman to face court over alleged financial deception

Israel Eurovision entrant booed during rehearsal

Disney and Warner to bundle streaming services

Israel due to get billions of dollars more in US weapons

Former FCS Commissioner demands investigation

Israel strikes eastern Rafah as ceasefire talks end with no deal

12-year-old boy drowns in Wainibuka River

Singh in New Zealand to strengthen ties

Fiji acknowledges commonwealth’s ongoing support

Maduro's son says Venezuela is open to paying debts

Meta board backs removal of voter fraud posts

Students excel academically despite hurdles

Drua announces Mother’s Day treat

Ravato thankful for new competition

Israel strikes eastern Rafah as ceasefire talks end with no deal

Housing Authority allocates plot under new policy

Young Kulas shift focus to Tahiti

New partnership for resilience Pacific development

Cancer patients plead for easy-to-follow path to treatment

Mental preparation key for Silktails

DFPL improves youngsters’ performances

Council wishes to attract more tourists

Fiji to strengthen defence cooperation with UK

Girmit celebration to feature sports competition

Japanese aid to enhance fisheries sector

UniFiji to collaborate with University of Bradford

UK refuses to sign global vaccine treaty

Latest instalment is 'the definition of generic'

Second win for Mini Kulas

South Korea's Yoon takes responsibility for missteps

Namosi ready for Bosco challenge

Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake and J Cole explained

Former Presidents gave character reference for Bainimarama