Recognize signs of elder abuse: Prasad

Elderly abuse often occurs in silence, behind closed doors, and at times at the hands of those most trusted by the victims.

Hence it is crucial to recognize the signs of abuse as a first step towards protecting vulnerable senior citizens and taking necessary action.

This was highlighted by Nasinu District Council of Older Persons representative Randhir Prasad during the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day commemoration held in Nasinu.

Prasad says abuse takes many forms including physical, emotional, financial, and neglect and is frequently hidden from view, making it harder to detect and address.

“Whether it be a Department of Social Welfare, the police, or a trained community leader, it means ensuring that our elderly are safe everywhere, respected and loved within their families, communities, and homes.”

Prasad says every individual has a responsibility to ensure older persons are safe, respected, and valued in their families and communities.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is observed globally on June 15th, aimed at raising awareness and promoting action to end the mistreatment of older persons.

