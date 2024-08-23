Recent fire incidents pose new challenges

[Source: National Fire Authority / Facebook]

The National Fire Authority is stepping up its awareness campaigns in a bid to keep to its strategic plan to reduce residential fires by five percent every year.

This as statistics show that so far this month, there have been 22 residential fires when compared to 16 for the same period last year.

Four people are now homeless following an incident near Nabulini Village, in Wainibuka yesterday morning.

Article continues after advertisement

The house, normally occupied by two adults and two children, belonged to a 42-year-old farmer and was vacant at the time of the fire.

In another incident yesterday afternoon, a house belonging to a 31-year-old taxi driver was destroyed in fire.

The incident happened at Koroqaqa, Baulevu Road in Nausori.

The owner of the house was at home with his wife, e children and mother when the fire occurred.

Initial on-site investigation by NFA officers revealed that the fire started from the storage area.

The four-bedroom is completely damaged and the estimated cost of damage is between $80,000 and $90,000.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane has expressed concern with the rising number of incidences, adding that the Authority was actively pursuing avenues to achieve a five percent yearly reduction in residential fires.

Puamau says they are stepping up their Integrated Community Fire Wardens and Emergency Response Framework, an NFA designed and implemented a training program that is conducted free to all communities.

Sowane says since the launching of the ICFW program in 2021, NFA has commissioned the program in 107 communities and trained 1842 community fire wardens.

He states this is more than the number of trained firefighters employed by the NFA.

Sowane says the NFA figures show that, even though this month has not ended, there are more structural fires, rubbish, cane and bush fires, road accident rescue calls and vehicle fires this year, compared to the same period last year.

He stresses this is worrying given that we’re still in the dry season.