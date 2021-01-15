Rebuilding schools single highest priority: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says that while the natural disasters are becoming stronger and leaving behind high costs, he will not let it steal the Fijian children’s education.

In his message to students ahead of the new school term, Bainimarama highlights that rebuilding schools affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa is their single highest priority.

He says Fiji faces the twin crises of Cyclone Yasa and COVID-19, every school that re-opens is a victory for our country.

“Every student who is able to attend classes is a blessing. Every hour they study, learn, and expand their minds is an investment in Fiji’s success as a country.”

Bainimarama says seeing the students able to learn, we can be rest assured, that no matter how difficult the situation may be today, things will get better.

“As the students begin their school terms at no cost to their families worth free textbooks and subsidized transportation to school we can rest assured no matter how difficult our situation may be today, things will get better, the future will be brighter, and it will be shaped by the most talented and gifted generation of Fijians our nation has ever known.”

The Prime Minister reminded the students to not take their education for granted and their hard work today will reap lifelong benefit.