Rearranging Fiji's economy crucial

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica addresses the issue of subsidization for industries, emphasizing the need to reorganize Fiji’s economy.

Kamikamica highlights the importance of resolving the long-standing question about the future of the sugar industry, stating that once they unlock that question, they will be able to assist other farms.

He reveals that a review process regarding the sugar industry is underway with hopes of a clear direction by the end of the year.

“Our non-agriculture sectors have largely been subsistence-based, and the way we assist has remained subsistence.”

Kamikamica says that steps have already been taken, with the Ministry of Agriculture providing assistance to farmers for the first time in terms of crops.

The Minister for Trade believes that reorganizing the market economy for different sectors, such as the cassava and kava industries, would create a more sustainable framework for the future.