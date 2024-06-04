REALB warns of rental scam, urges caution

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board is alerting the public about fraudulent activity involving a bogus real estate agent offering fake rental properties.

This is following a recent incident whereby an unauthorized individual claimed to offer rental properties.

The Board says in a concerning case, a tenant was targeted by a fraudulent individual who advertised a rental property on social media.

It says the victim, who showed interest in renting the property, was instructed to transfer the rent of $400 via MPAiSA.

The Board says the victim suggested meeting in person to make a cash payment but was met with resistance from the supposed agent, who instead urged them to visit the property located in Samabula.

It says that upon visiting the property, the victim was shocked to discover that an elderly person present, who claimed to be the property owner, had no knowledge of any rental arrangements.

The board carried out an investigation and found out that the images of the advertised property were unlawfully obtained from a legitimate real estate company in Lautoka and falsely presented as a rental property in Suva.