RBF defends new banknote designs

Source: RBF

The Reserve Bank of Fiji says the new banknote designs unveiled this week went through an exhaustive nationwide consultation process and while public reaction has been mixed, the bank is standing by its work.

Deputy Governor Esala Masitabua says criticism is expected, especially in an era where everyone can instantly publish their views, but the designs ultimately reflect what matters most to Fiji.

“We try to reflect what’s important for the country and at the end of the day, we’re not going to please everyone. When you finally select the designs, there will be some who disagree especially in today’s age, where everyone has that power to publish their thoughts.”

Article continues after advertisement

Masitabua says after extensive engagement across the country, the bank had to trust its process.

He adds that the RBF followed a rigorous design and approval framework and believes more Fijians will ultimately be proud of the new notes than those who are not.

Chief Manager Currency and Corporate Services Susan Kumar says the rollout involves the production of around 60 million banknotes, covering both currency in circulation and collector items. She confirms the total production cost is just under $11 million, a modest increase from previous polymer–paper issues.

The new banknotes will enter circulation on 2 January, with the RBF set to gradually phase out existing notes by December 2026.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.