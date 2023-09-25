RBF announces biggest profit ever

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has made a substantial $102.2 million profit.

The profit is for the financial year ending July 31, 2023.

The cheque was signed and handed over to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

Professor Prasad has congratulated the RBF for managing the Fijian currency.

He also thanked RBF for its success

The Deputy Prime Minister says this is an all-time high profit recorded by the Reserve Bank.

He says government will receive $103.4 million including the profit made which is the highest ever by any government entity.

More to follow.