Raviravi gets $10k for mangrove project

Mangrove restoration efforts in the village of Raviravi in Macuata.

The village of Raviravi in Macuata has received $10,000 as an honorarium payment to support its ongoing mangrove restoration efforts.

Minister for Forestry Alitia Bainivalu confirmed that the payment is part of a climate partnership with the Pacific Community under the Mangrove Restoration for Carbon Offset program.

She says the funds are part of a $168,688.42 donation from SK Innovation, a South Korean energy company supporting Fiji’s climate action goals through community engagement and coastal conservation.

“So in this project the Ministry of Fisheries partnered with the Pacific community to undertake the planting of mangroves in these three villages, and SK Innovation was a company based in South Korea that funded this whole project. They had donated US$75,000 to fund the project of planting mangroves in the three villages.”

Minister for Forestry Alitia Bainivalu

Bainivalu says so far, 10,000 mangroves have been planted in Raviravi and are being closely monitored for survival and growth, and the success of this pilot will be used to expand similar projects to other coastal communities.

Project Coordinator Emosi Qaumila praised the initiative, saying the village has seen positive changes along its coastline, including stronger protection and improved food security.

“I thank the government for this initiative. We have seen a huge change in our coast and oceans. We are more protected now, and our source of food is more secure, but we will continue to do what is best for the communities.”

The villages of Loa in Cakaudrove and Nukusa in Udu Point have also received their share of the funding. The Ministry is encouraging other coastal communities to get involved in protecting their mangrove forests and marine ecosystems.

