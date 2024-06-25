Ratu Naiqama endorses PRF's recycling plan

[Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation / Facebook]

Tui Cakau and Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has given his endorsement to the Pacific Recycling Foundation to proceed with its plans for a potential recycling initiative on Taveuni.

Tui Cakau yesterday hosted the PRF team for discussions at Parliament House, facilitated by Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo expressed his gratitude to Ratu Naiqama for his vision and backing of PRF’s efforts, particularly for activities aimed at addressing waste challenges in outer islands.

[Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation / Facebook]

PRF has been approached by various stakeholders in Taveuni seeking solutions for their waste management issues.

PRF is collaborating closely with the Taveuni Tourism Association, GIZ, the Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Tourism Fiji.

The Foundation is planning a stakeholder consultation in Taveuni, next month to gather input and determine the most effective waste management solutions.