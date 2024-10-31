Ratu Naiqama appointed President

Speaker of Parliament and Turaga na Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu

Speaker of Parliament and Turaga na Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has been elected as Fiji’s next President.

The decision was reached following a parliamentary vote conducted this morning.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka formally nominated Ratu Naiqama for the presidency, while Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu put forward Ratu Meli Tora as the opposition’s candidate for the position.

Article continues after advertisement

37 MPs voted for Ratu Naiqama while Ratu Meli received 16 votes.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua following the vote declared Ratu Naiqama as the President-elect.

However, Ratu Naiqama will not assume the constitutional role until he takes the oath of office as President.

He will continue to serve as Speaker of Parliament until November 11th.

The Office of the Speaker will be officially vacant on November 12th, with a new Speaker set to be appointed on December 2nd.