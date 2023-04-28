Ratio of psychologists to inmates not sufficient: Panapasa

The ratio of psychologists providing counselling to inmates in correctional facilities around the country is insufficient.

This was revealed by the Fiji Corrections Service Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa while making their submissions on the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 FCS Annual Report to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights.

Panapasa says the current ratio is one psychologist to 360 inmates which is not enough to cater for the counselling needs of inmates.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they are engaging other psychologist to help address the issue.

“We are continuing to engaging qualified psychologists and counsellors and we also happy to mention that we have uniform staff and programme providers who have undergone training in counsellors that also assist the psychologist during their daily assessments.”

Panapasa says counselling is crucial for all inmates to help them in their transition back into their various communities.

The Fiji Corrections Service has 15 Corrections Centres including a Minimum, a Medium and a Maximum Corrections Centre two Remands Centres, two Women’s Corrections centres and a pre-release centre.