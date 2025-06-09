Rarawai Mill to be fixed within two months: Singh

Rarawai Sugar Mill [file photo]

Sugar Industry Minister Charan Jeath Singh says they have been assured by the Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive and his team that the Rarawai Mill in Ba will be fixed within two months.

While responding to an urgent question in parliament this morning, Singh highlighted that the mill is fully insured and the insurance company has been contacted.

The Rarawai Mill suffered damage due to a fire that occurred on September 17th.

Singh says they managed to visit the site and the FSC has assured that all fire-damaged parts will be imported on time.

The Minister further stated that they will have to bring experts from Australia to assess the extent of damage caused by the fire.

Singh reiterated that the farmers from the Rarawai Mill area are supplying cane to the Lautoka Mill.



Sugar Industry Minister Charan Jeath Singh

He agrees that this has put a lot of pressure on the Lautoka Mill; however, he says the farmers, lorry drivers, and other stakeholders have been informed that all cane will be crushed even if they have to extend the season.

“We have assured all the farmers in all the districts, right from Rakiraki to Tavua and Ba, that we will give priority to your cane on a two quota per farm on a daily basis.”

The government is also taking care of the transport costs of the lorry drivers

