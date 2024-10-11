Raiwai Butter to perform at Diwali Mela

Popular TikToker and stand-up comedian Alex Ligairi

Popular TikToker and stand-up comedian Alex Ligairi, who has a massive following, is gearing up to showcase his dance moves at this year’s FMF Diwali Mela in Labasa.

Also the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 2day FM Team leader, Ligairi, also known as Raiwai Butter has expressed his excitement ahead of the three-day event, which will be filled with vibrant celebrations leading up to Diwali.

Ligairi says he is thrilled to engage with his fans in person and take part in the festivities.

He says he can’t wait to perform on Bollywood song “Anarkali Disco chali”.

“I will be dancing so this is pretty exciting. I know for a fact that it’s going to be a huge event especially for people of Labasa, it’s going to be exciting. It will also be going to help bring the community together not just brothers and sisters of indo Fijian decent but those who are from the i-taukei community, the Rotuman community. It is going to be a really big event and I am looking forward to it and also I am just excited to go because this is also going to be my first time in Labasa.”

The 2024 FMF Diwali Mela, organized by Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s sister radio stations Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM, will run from the 17th to the 19th of October at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa.

The event promises to feature a wide range of activities and programs, including cultural performances, entertainment, and more.