Raimuria appointed TLTB GM Corporate Services

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has appointment Cama Raimuria as the General Manager Corporate Services.

The appointment, made under the recent TLTB restructuring, highlights the Board’s commitment to excellence and strategic leadership in its administrative functions.

In a recent resolution during the TLTB Board of Trustees meeting, Raimuria was selected for this key position due to his outstanding qualifications and proven expertise.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs and TLTB Chair, Ifereimi Vasu says they are delighted to welcome Raimuria to their team as the General Manager Corporate Services.

Vasu says Raimuria will play a crucial role in overseeing various strategic administrative support functions within TLTB, including financial and asset management, strategic planning, communication, human capital management, IT services, and productivity enhancement.

The rigorous selection process involved the advertisement of the position, which garnered 11 applications.