Radrodro urges teachers to follow grievance channels

The Minister for Education has urged staff to follow the proper channels when raising grievances.

Aseri Radrodro made the comment while officiating at the opening of new classroom buildings at Jeremiah Raibevu College in Tacirua.

FBC News understands Radrodro’s remarks follow claims by two teachers who say they have not been paid for over eight weeks.

Radrodro stressed that any concerns should first be addressed with Heads of School, and if unresolved, escalated to the Public Service Commission for further consideration.

He also reminded teachers to adhere to their professional code of con-duct, stating that social media is not the appropriate platform for airing frustrations.

Radrodro urged teachers to use the proper procedure to ensure their concerns are properly acknowledged and addressed.

