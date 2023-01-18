Rabuka tight-lipped on COC meeting

The Constitutional Offices Commission met today at Suvavou House.

Prime Minister and COC Chair, Sitiveni Rabuka arrived at the venue this morning before his major announcement, which was scheduled for midday today.

Members of the COC did not divulge what the meeting was about, except to say that it was a confidential.

“It’s confidential and everything is live so I cannot, I am not at liberty to comment on what’s still being.”

Members of the COC who were seen attending the meeting included the Prime Minister, Opposition Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama, Tupou Draunidalo, and Jon Apted.