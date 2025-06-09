Rabuka shares Ocean of Peace concept in Japan

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed the personal journey behind his “Ocean of Peace” concept, now officially adopted as a Pacific Islands Forum Declaration.

Speaking at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation seminar in Tokyo, Rabuka explained how the idea was shaped by Fiji’s own history and his experiences as a former peacekeeper.

He also drew a direct link between the regional vision and Fiji’s ongoing work to reconcile past hurts at home.

Rabuka told the audience in Tokyo that the “Ocean of Peace” was born from a desire to restore harmony across the Pacific.

He stated unity is essential as the region faces climate threats and geopolitical pressure.

“Our region can only face its challenges if we have unity of purpose. The Ocean of Peace is about restoring calm, cooperation, and stability in the Pacific.”

Rabuka said the vision also draws on his experiences as a peacekeeper in the Middle East, where he witnessed firsthand the human cost of conflict.

“I’ve seen what division does to communities. That experience taught me the value of peace and why we must protect it in our region.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged criticism from some at home who questioned how he could champion peace abroad without addressing Fiji’s own past political wounds.

“Many asked how I could promote peace in the Pacific when I hadn’t spoken directly to victims of our past. That is why reconciliation in Fiji is at the heart of this work.”

Rabuka said Fiji’s new Peace and Reconciliation Commission aims to heal divisions, rebuild trust, and ensure the country never repeats the mistakes of the past, linking Fiji’s internal healing to the broader Pacific vision he now champions.

