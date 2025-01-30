Rabuka promises 1987 coup tell-all

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka hinted at those who were behind the events of 1987.

Fiji might get to know who the shadowy figures behind the 1987 coup were.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, in a press conference today, placed on record he will be the first to appear before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission when the hearings begin – and do a tell all.

When pushed by the press to reveal the identities of the murky figures behind the 1987 coup, Rabuka warned the press against trying to be decision-makers of the country.

However, he hinted at those who were behind the events of 1987.

“Those that have read my biography would probably have seen that, and some of those persons, you are now mentioning or trying to implicate are mentioned in the biography, there was an attempt to shut me up and ban the publication and take it out of circulation but the legal adviser to those persons advised them not to.”

When asked about the cost of the 18-month TRC process, Rabuka says the cost of the Commission Chair would be borne by the European Union, with Australia and other donors expected to come forward once the commission began its preparations.

The PM was also asked if the commission was necessary, given the cost and the issues that continue to be faced by ordinary Fijians struggling to make ends meet.

“All those infrastructure plans can be completed, this expenditure on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission would not be a big dent on the finances of the country. The ones they (people) are crying out for, have already been budgeted for, and we will continue to budget for them.”

Meanwhile, the TRC’s five Commissioners were sworn in today at the State House.

The commissioners are -Dr Marcus Brand, Sekove Naqiolevu, Rachna Shiv Shri Nath, Asilika Laqeretabua and Rajendra Hiralal Dass.