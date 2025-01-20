Rabuka in the North

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s tour of the Northern Division today focuses on the division’s key infrastructure problems and the government’s plan to fix them.

The tour will spotlight key projects that aim to improve living standards and boost economic growth in the area.

A major focus of Rabuka’s visit is the Taveuni electrification project, a crucial step toward providing reliable energy to communities that have long been underserved.

Article continues after advertisement

“Another highlight of my tour will be a visit to the Labasa Airport, where development works are underway to improve facilities and infrastructure in line with the region’s growing economic potential.”

This project is part of a broader initiative to upgrade the Northern Division’s energy infrastructure, including a new underground electricity supply route from Taveuni to Vanua Levu.

Energy access remains a pressing challenge in the region, limiting development opportunities and quality of life.

The tour will also include stops in Labasa and Nabouwalu, where ongoing development works focus on upgrading roads, supporting tourism, and creating stronger regional growth.

These projects are central to the government’s strategy of reducing disparities between urban and rural areas and stimulating long-term economic opportunities.

Rabuka will highlight efforts to improve higher education access.

With a focus on expanding quality education and vocational training, the government aims to equip residents with the skills necessary for sustainable livelihoods and future development.