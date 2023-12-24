Rabuka extends gratitude to Fijians worldwide

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has thanked all Fijians in Fiji and abroad for their contributions this year.

In his Christmas message to the nation, Rabuka made special mention of the health officials, peacekeepers, diplomats, military and police personnel and the members of the Fijian diaspora.

He says everyone has played an important role in nation building.

“Please accept my gratitude for your contributions in 2023 to our country and our society. Those who criticize the government should also be acknowledged what they say has its own significance and value. I include parliamentary opposition in this. We applaud their willingness to join hands with us on crucial issues. This helps us in the task of unifying the country.”

The Prime Minister also spoke about his vision to establish a ‘zone of peace’.

“It has so far been well received. The Pacific Islands Forum, thankfully, has formally welcomed it, but the final decision may take some time. Here at home, I will be addressing you more often on how we can embed peace into our way of life. We have a foundation for this in the doctrine of the People’s Alliance Party.”

Rabuka highlights that the Truth and Reconciliation initiative, approved by parliament in September, will also provide pathways to peace.