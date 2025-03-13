Rabuka exercise rights to remain silent on gold watch allegations

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has opted to remain silent when asked about allegations of receiving a gold Rolex watch worth thousands of dollars from a local businessman.

While there are reports suggesting that the watch is a gift, Rabuka says he has the right to remain silent.

It’s alleged that the watch was from the former Chair of Prouds Mahendra Motibhai Patel. Patel recently received a Presidential pardon.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka states that those making allegations must provide evidence to support their claims.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.