Rabuka embarks on official India visit

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is on an official visit to the India as part of efforts to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

At the invitation of the Indian Government, the visit further reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to advancing its relations with India as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

As traditional partners, Fiji and India remain committed to enhancing cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

During the visit, Rabuka will hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi where they will discuss key issues vital to our bilateral cooperation, and these include climate resilience, renewable energy, digital transformation, health, education, and people-to-people ties.

This visit will also see the signing of a number of important Memorandam of Understanding, aimed at promoting economic cooperation between the two nations.

Rabuka is also expected to pay a courtesy call on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Apart from a series of official engagements and site visits, Rabuka will also deliver a keynote address on his vision for the Pacific as an “Ocean of Peace” at the Indian Council of World Affairs.

The Prime Minister will also engage with the Fijian diaspora community in India and explore opportunities to enhance cultural and economic linkages between the two nations.

Minister for Trade, and Cooperatives Manoa Kamikamica is acting Prime Minister while Rabuka is away on official travel.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.