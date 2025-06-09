Rabuka disappointed with Judge’s public comments

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Justice David Ashton-Lewis.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed disappointment over Justice David Ashton-Lewis publicly commenting on his inquiry into the appointment of former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

Justice Ashton-Lewis raised concerns yesterday about the state’s failure to act on his 17 recommendations, which were made around 14 weeks ago.

The Australian Judge says he submitted the Commission of Inquiry report in May, but more than 14 weeks later only two of its 17 recommendations have been actioned.

Article continues after advertisement



Justice David Ashton-Lewis. [File Photo]

Justice Ashton-Lewis says he recommended the removal of key public officials, including the Chief Justice, the Acting Director of Public Prosecution and the Deputy DPP.

But Rabuka maintains the recommendations are being addressed, adding that Justice Ashton-Lewis has already fulfilled his role.

“The government does not implement the recommendations, the various agencies of government and he recommended that these be referred to police criminal investigations and FICAC, and those is what has happened on those recommendations.”

Rabuka says the Chief Justice will also be given the right to respond to the allegations.

“They will have to go through the natural Justice system where the allegations are made known to the Honorable Chief Justice and he is given time to respond and the respond will be accessed and if it needs further action then the COC according to the Constitution will seat and refer that to a tribunal.”

The Prime Minister also says the former Acting DPP and others facing allegations must respond, after which the COC will decide on a tribunal, calling it a normal course of natural justice.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.