Rabuka commends Biosecurity Authority

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has commended the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry for their recent achievements in terms of market access.

Rabuka says this is a testament to the power of collaboration, which has led to the grant of access to Fiji to export fresh chilli to Australia, which started on the 1st of this month.

He adds that this increases market opportunities for Fiji-grown produce.

Article continues after advertisement

It is the policy of the People’s Coalition Government to widen biosecurity support to our farmers and exporters to facilitate international trade in agriculture, and I again thank the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji for its efforts in this regard.

Rabuka adds that the market access opens up more opportunities for Fijian exporters.

He has thanked the BAF for its efforts in terms of negotiations and collaboration with the DAFF.