Rabuka calls for collaborative actions at APEC meeting

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting at the invitation of the United States’ President Joe Biden.

Speaking in Parliament, Rabuka says he was also part of the investor forum on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

He says discussions at this forum focused on collaborative actions to increase private investments in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Our involvement in events like APEC is not merely symbolic but is a strategic and pragmatic approach to advancing Fiji’s interests and our development goals.”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka appealed to APEC leaders to aid the Pacific in addressing the immediate and urgent threat of climate change.

“Fiji fully support the vision of a greener, global economy as articulated under the IPEF, which aligns with the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent emphasizing the need for nations to co-exist peacefully and collaborate on trans-boundary issues including climate change. To realize this vision and respond to climate change sustainable investment in infrastructure and innovation is imperative.”

Fiji is not a member of APEC.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation is a regional economic forum established in 1989 to leverage the growing interdependence of the Asia-Pacific.