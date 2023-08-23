Rabuka attends MSG Leaders’ Summit

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is in Vanuatu to attend the 22nd Melanesian Spearhead Group Leaders Summit.

Rabuka arrived last night and was received by Vanuatu’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Matai Seremiah, followed by a guard of honour by the Vanuatu Mobile Force.

The Prime Minister is leading a government delegation, including Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua, Assistant Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Isikeli Tuiwailevu, Fiji’s High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Mosese Tikoitoga and senior government officials.

The MSG, an intergovernmental organization consists of the four Melanesian states of Fiji, Solomon Islands, PNG and Vanuatu as well as the Socialist National Liberation Front of New Caledonia.

The Group was established with a focus to promote socio-economic growth in Melanesian countries through strengthening inter-membership trade, exchanging of cultures, recognizing sovereign equality and fostering economic and technical cooperation between members.

The Summit will be held today and tomorrow.