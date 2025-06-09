Rabuka appoints two new Assistant Ministers, reassigns Bia

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has appointed two new Assistant Ministers, both Independent Members of Parliament who have aligned their support with his government.

Sachida Nand will serve as Assistant Minister for Public Enterprises, while Shalen Kumar takes up the role of Assistant Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs.

Both will be sworn in by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu tomorrow.

At the same time, Aliki Bia has been reassigned from Assistant Minister for Information to Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports.

The Prime Minister says the appointments reflect his government’s commitment to strengthening public enterprises, advancing multi-ethnic unity, and supporting youth development.

Rabuka says Nand, the former CEO of Fiji Cooperative Dairy, brings governance and enterprise expertise, while Kumar’s experience in cultural inclusivity is expected to strengthen community cohesion.

He says Bia will now channel his communication experience into promoting youth empowerment and sports development.

The three Assistant Ministers will officially assume their roles tomorrow afternoon.

